Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt join Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor in New York City for family reunion

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt grabbed eyeballs since they were twinning at the airport on Thursday. A little birdie now informed Times of India that they were vacationing in New York City. Along with their mini getaway, Ranbir and Alia would also meet Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

“They were with Rishi and Neetu for New Year celebrations as well. This time, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima is also there so it’s going to be a family reunion. RK and Alia will be returning to Mumbai in a few days to resume work on their film,” a source told the daily.

Interestingly not only the Kapoor, but the Bachchan family, including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda have also been vacationing in New York City. While Ranbir and Alia visit New York, Rishi Kapoor, it is being hears is excited to land back to India around August, just in time to celebrate his 67th birthday on September 4.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently on a break from their upcoming movie Brahmastra. Post that, Alia Bhatt will begin shooting for daddy Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 by July, followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, after which she will begin work on SS Rajamouli's RRR.