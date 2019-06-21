Navya Naveli Nanda joins Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya for epic dinner and 'famjam'

After spending a few days in Mumbai, the Bachchan family has taken another vacation. They flew off to New York this time, and the vacation was not just limited to Abhishek, Aishwarya or Aaradhya Bachchan. Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda joined them in NYC too.

Flaunting her lovely smile and dimples, Navya Naveli Nanda posed in the same frame as Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. Navya opted for an all-denim look with a black tee underneath it. Meanwhile Aaradhya wore a white tee with baby pink jacket. Her cute hairtie stole the show, just like Aishwarya looked flawless in her open red hair. Meanwhile Abhishek Bachchan got snapped in a white shirt over a white t-shirt. He also covered himself with a black zipper. The actor also donned light stubble as he let out a soft smile.

Here, take a look at the image shared by Navya's fan club:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was last seen in Fanney Khan, will soon start working on Mani Ratnam's next movie. The film is reportedly a historical drama based on Ponniyin Selvan, a Tamil novel by writer Kalki, which traces the life of the great Chola emperor Arulmozhi Varman.

Meanwhile Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Anurag Basu's next, which is touted to be the sequel of Life In A Metro. Bachchan gave a mind-blowing performance in the 2018 release Manmarziyan, a movie which he appeared in after a short break from Bollywood.