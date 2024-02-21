Twitter
Rakul Preet Singh marries Jackky Bhagnani; Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan, Nayanthara congratulate newlyweds

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani looked beautiful in their dreamy wedding photos. The couple tied the knot with each other in ITC Grand Goa on Wednesday.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 09:18 PM IST

Edited by

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are now husband and wife. The couple tied the knot with each other in twin traditional ceremonies at the ITC Grand Goa on Wednesday, Februray 21. Rakul and Jackky had Anand Karaj ceremony in the afternoon, followed by the Sindhi wedding ceremony in the evening.

After their wedding festivities, the actress took to Instagram and shared the photos from their special day. "Mine now and forever (red heart emoji)  21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni", she captioned the beautiful clicks. Rakul wore a peach and pink coloured lehenga, while Jackky wore a cream and golden coloured sherwani for their wedding.

As soon as she dropped the dreamy wedding photos, the couple received wishes from their industry friends and colleagues. Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Congratulations", and added three heart emojis. Varun Dhawan wrote, "Congratualtionssss" with multiple praying hands emojis. "Congratulationsss u guys, lots of love to both of u", wrote Nayanthara with red hearts emoji. Riteish Deshmukh added, "Super congratulations you beautiful people", with three green coloured hearts emojis. Sonal Chauhan wrote, "Many congratulations to both of you", with a pink heart emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

After their wedding, Jackky Bhagnani will gear up for the release of his production Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The much-awaited big budget action film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the leading roles, and is slated to release on April 10 on the occasion of Eid. 

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen next in Kamal Haasan's pan-India vigilante action film Indian 2, which is the sequel to his own 1996 film Indian. Apart from Kamal and Rakul, the sequel features an ensemble cast of  S. J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, and Bobby Simha among others.

