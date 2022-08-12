Search icon
Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 1: Akshay's film fails to beat Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj opening?

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 1: Early estimates suggest that Akshay Kumar's film has made Rs 7.5 crore on opening day of its release.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 1/File photo

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 1: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar who has had a dismal 2022 with two major flops in Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, seems to be looking at another film which has failed to draw audience to the theatres.

As per a report in indianexpress.com, early estimates of Akshay Kumar's film Raksha Bandhan suggest that the Anand L Rai directorial, which garnered mixed reviews from critics, has performed below expectations at the box office on its opening day.

According to Box Office India report, early estimates suggest that Akshay's film has made Rs 7.5 crore on day 1 of its release. If the official figure matches the estimates, it would mean that Raksha Bandhan has been an even bigger disappointment than Samrat Prithviraj and Bachchhan Paandey.

Bachchhan Paandey collected Rs 13.25 crore at the box office on its opening day whereas Samrat Prithviraj minted Rs 10.70 crore on day 1 at the box office, as per a bollywoodhungama.com report.

READ: Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's film off to a slow start

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha which released on the same day as Akshay's Raksha Bandhan, is estimated to have made Rs 10.7 crore on its opening day.

As for the list of films that have opened well in 2022 so far are Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 14.1 crore) which remains as the biggest opener this year so far, Bachchhan Paandey (Rs 13.2 crore), Samrat Prithviraj (Rs 10.7 crore) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 10.5 crore). However, both of Akshay's film which got a rs 10+ crore openings were major flops. They failed to draw the audience to the theates after the opening day.  Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, on the other hand, has been a blockbuster hit film. Recently released Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera was yet another flop which made Rs 10.2 crore on day one.

Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, a film about sibling bond, that also stars Bhumi Pednekar opposite Khiladi Kumar apart from Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna (Akshay's onscreen sisters), highlights the issue of dowry. The film was banking on the Raksha Bandhan holiday and the extended weekend. It remains to be seen if the film will pick up pace over the weekend.

