Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's film off to a slow start

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which released in the theatres on August 11, seems to have failed to draw the audience to the cinema halls on it's opening day. Despite it being a holiday, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha reportedly had a slow start at the box office and as per a report in India Today, trade experts have estimated the opening day box office collection of Aamir Khan's film to be anywhere between Rs 10-11 crore.

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' 1994 Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. The film also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

Laal Singh Chaddha witnessed a clash at the box office. Aamir film released along with Akshay Kumar's family entertiner Raksha Bandhan, which too seems to have faced disappointment at the tickets window.

As per the report of Hindustan Times, both films opened with mere 15% occupancy on early morning shows. Although Akshay Kumar's family drama has garnered rave reviews, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha didn't manage to impress many critics. The portal quoted an exhibitor from Delhi who confirmed the low opening. He stated, "The occupancy for Laal Singh Chaddha is around 15-20 percent in multiplexes and for Raksha Bandhan it is even lower, as low as 12 percent in some halls for the first shows. This is very disappointing."

Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan too seemed to have had a opening of around Rs 10 crore on day 1.

Meanwhile, members of a Hindu outfit on Thursday staged a protest against Aamir Khan-starrer film Laal Singh Chaddha, demanding a ban on it in Uttar Pradesh as they accused the actor of making fun of deities.

Members of the Sanatan Rakshak Sena raised slogans against the movie and held a protest in front of I P Vijaya Mall in Bhelupur. State president of the Sena's youth wing, Chandra Prakash Singh, and its vice-president Arun Pandey alleged that Aamir Khan makes fun of Hindu deities in his films and he is against the Sanatan Dharma.

"We all Sanatanis will not allow his films to run in our country," they said.

"We will go from door-to-door and request people to boycott Aamir Khan's films. At the same time, we also request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ban the film," they added.

Earlier, Aamir Khan's film became a target of social media trolls as a section of netizens called for the film's boycott over the superstar's old interview in which he had said, "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will."