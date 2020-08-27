Headlines

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt shower blessings on parents-to-be Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli

DNA Web Team

Aug 27, 2020

In a surprise announcement on Thursday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took their fans by surprise as they revealed that they are expecting their first child together. Taking to their social media accounts, both Virat and Anushka shared a happy picture, showing off the baby bump. 

They captioned the picture saying, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." 

As soon as the couple shared their happy news, friends from the entertainment industry posted wishes to congratulate the duo. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was the first one to wish the power couple and took to the comments section saying, "Congratulations u guys." Katrina Kaif, one of Anushka's closest industry friends also wished the couple saying, "Congratulations," along with red heart emojis.

Apart from them, Alia Bhatt also commented on the post dropping several red heart emojis, while Shraddha Kapoor commented to the post, "Woohooo congratulations." Anushka’s Sui Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Dia Mirza dropped red hearts in the comments section as well.

Television stars like Mouni Roy also reacted and said, "Omgggg... congratulations... so so happy," while dropping a cheeky comment, Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Wohoooooooo...U guys didn’t stay 6 feet apart. Om namoshivaya," with hugs and heart emojis.

In a 2018 interview, Virat had also opened up about having and building his family. He had said that whenever he has kids, he wants to give them all his time. "I have a life. I have a family. I will have kids. They deserve all my time. That is something that is very, very clear, and close to my heart. I want no part of my career being flashed into my house. I want no part of my trophies, my achievements, nothing in my house when our kids are growing up," Virat had said.

Apart from this, while speaking to Indian opener Mayank Agarwal in the Latest Episode of the 'Open nets with Mayank', Virat had also showered praises over Anushka for changing him as a person for good. The 31-year-old further claimed that he is very ''grateful and blessed'' to have a life partner like Anushka.

