Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas celebrate Maha Shivratri 2022, perform puja at Los Angeles home

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri 2022 at their home in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 1. The couple, who recently become parents in January, also gave a glimpse of the temple at their home as they were seen offering prayers to Lord Shiva idol and performing puja.

While sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, "Mahashivratri ki hardik shubhkaamnaayein (in Hindi). Har Har Mahadev! Happy Mahashivratri to everyone celebrating. Om Namah Shivaay (in Hindi)". Priyanka and Nick are seated with their back towards the camera in the photo. Singer-actor Nick can be seen in white kurta-pyjama, whereas Priyanka can be seen in a pink traditional dress. Priyanka's cousin Divya Jyoti was also a part of their celebrations, as she was also tagged by the 'Fashion actress and can be seen seated in the picture.





It seems that the couple is quite religious since, in the recent photo dump shared by Priyanka, a picture of Krishna Idol was seen in their newborn baby room along with teddies. The photo had gone viral on the photo and video sharing platform owned by Facebook.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in the sci-fi action film, 'The Matrix Resurrections' and recently wrapped up filming for the Amazon Prime Video series, 'Citadel'. Richard Madden, who gained immense popularity after portraying Robb Stark in the superhit fantasy drama show 'Game of Thrones', will also be seen in te series.

Priyanka will make a comeback to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' that also features Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The much-anticipated women-led drama has been written by Farhan himself, his sister Zoya Akhtar, and their regular collaborator Reema Kagti.