Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Dholakia slam Bajrang Dal members vandalising mall for SRK-starrer Pathaan, compare it to 'riot'

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan is not getting away from controversies. The problems or roadblocks are piling on as the film's release date is nearby. On Wednesday, Bajrang Dal members expressed their discontent towards the Deepika Padukone starrer by vandalising a multiplex in Ahemdabad. The members created a stir, destroyed cutouts of Pathaan, and shouted slogans against the film's release.

The videos posted by Bajrang Dal have met heavy criticism. Actress Pooja Bhatt has compared this 'protest' to a 'riot.' On her Twitter, Pooja shared the video of Bajrang Dal members and with her quote tweet, wrote, "Protest-An organised public demonstration of disapproval”(of some law, policy, idea, or state of affairs) Riot-A disturbance of the peace created by an assemblage of people acting with a common purpose & in a violent/tumultuous manner to the terror of the public. Both according to Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary of Law no less! #justsaying."

Here's Pooja's tweet

Protest-An organised public demonstration of disapproval”(of some law,policy,idea,or state of affairs)

Riot-A disturbance of the peace created by an assemblage of people acting with a common purpose & in a violent/tumultuous manner to the terror of the public” https://t.co/QC3AY389gD — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 5, 2023

Even SRK's Raees director Rahul Dholakia has slammed the protest displayed by the organisation. On his Twitter, Rahul shared his thoughts by saying, "This is not “protesting “ it’s called vandalism & hooliganism!."

Here's Rahul's tweet

This is not “protesting “ it’s called vandalism & hooliganism! https://t.co/18be9cUXKI — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) January 5, 2023

On Wednesday, Bajrang Dal activists in Gujarat posted the video with a caption in Hindi that says, "#BoycottPathanMovie Karnvati mein aaj Bajrangiyon ne Pathaan ki dhulaai ki. Sanatan dharm virodhi @iamsrk aur tukde gang ki @deepikapadukone ki movie ab nahi chalne denge. Multiplexes mein ja kar chetawani di, movie release ki toh #BajrangDal apna tevar dikhayega. Dharam ki samaan mein, Bajrang Dal maidaan mein. (Today we trashed Pathaan at Karnvati. We won't allow Sanatan religion offender @iamsrk and Tukde gang supporter Deepika Padukone's movie to release here. We went to multiplex and warned them that if they will release Pathaan, Bajrang dal will protest against it)." Pathaan will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023.