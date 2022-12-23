Phone Bhoot OTT release: When, where to watch Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter's film

Phone Bhoot/File photo

Starring Katrina Kaif as a beautiful ghost and Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi as the two 'bhoot-busters', the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot was released in the theatres on Friday, November 4, and received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics.

For those who missed watching the film in theatres, Phone Bhoot is now available to stream on the Amazon Prime Video rent store. The streaming platform took to its social media handles and made the announcement as it wrote, "*tring tring* looks like you have a call. Phone Bhoot now available on #PrimeVideoStore, rent now!".

Before the film's release, Ishaan and Katrina shared how they developed their chemistry for the horror-comedy in an exclusive conversation with DNA India. Talking about the same, the Bharat actress said, "I think it was pretty instantaneous, I think the dynamic between all of us wasn't cultivated, it was very easy, very effortless, I think it happened organically. We all felt the certain responsibility that if the scene is not working somehow, we have to find a way rather than wait for someone to tell us what to do."

The Dhadak actor added, "She is so wonderful, sincere, and hardworking, and of course, Sid (Siddhant) and I are full of beans and fire, we are really excited about our journeys ahead. So, we all bought certain energies to the set and the work for us was to find our characters individually and see how they play off with each other. We had the kind of dynamic that was established on the first day itself."



Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the horror-comedy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. It clashed with the survival thriller Mili starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's Double XL at the box office.