Pankaj Udhas passes away; PM Modi, Sonu Nigam, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Manoj Bajpayee, Anup Jalota pay emotional tributes

Here's how famous celebrities including PM Modi, Sonu Nigam, Kajol, Anup Jalota, and Manoj Bajpayee amongst others remembered the veteran Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, who breathed his last on Monday.

Feb 26, 2024

Pankaj Udhas/File photo
The legendary ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday, February 26, at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness. He breathed his last at around 11 am in the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. After his death, many celebrities took to their social media and penned their emotional tributes remembering the veteran singer.

Prime Minister PM Modi shared his photos with Pankj Udhas and wrote, "We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

"One of the most important part of my childhood, is lost today. Shri Pankaj Udhas ji, I will miss you forever. My heart cries knowing that you are no more. Thank you for being there. Om Shanti", wrote Sonu Nigam. 

Kajol mourned the loss of the singer as she wrote, "You will be remembered every time music comes up.. Praying for the family."

Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Deeply saddened by the loss of a music legend, Pankaj Udhas Ji. His gazals touched the souls of people worldwide. His legacy will forever linger in our hearts! Om Shanti." 

"Saddening!!! Rest in peace Pankaj udhas ji ! Had the privilege of listening to you and getting mesmerised by the sweet texture of your voice and sur", wrote Manoj Bajpayee. 

Bhajan singer Anup Jalota shared his pictures with the late singer and wrote, "Shocking...Music legend & my Friend #PankajUdhas passes away. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his Family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Pankaj Udhas was known for lending his voice to famous ghazals in Bollywood such as Chitthi Aayi Hai, Na Kajre Ki Dhar, and Jiye Toh Jiye Kaise amongst others.

