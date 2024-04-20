Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister injured

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law Rakesh Tiwari died in a road accident in Dhanbad, Jharkhand on Saturday, police said. Tripathi's sister Sabita Tiwari was injured in the incident, they said.

The accident occurred around 4.30 pm at Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2, when the car in which the couple was travelling hit a road divider, a police officer said.

They were headed to West Bengal from Gopalganj district of Bihar. Rakesh Tiwari was declared dead at the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH), Dhanbad, where they were rushed to after the accident, the officer said.

Tripathi's sister, who suffered a leg fracture, is out of danger, SNMMCH Emergency HOD Dr Dinesh Kumar Gindauria said.

