Palak Tiwari says her equation with mom Shweta Tiwari is of 'ek tarfa pyaar': She just bears me...

Palak Tiwari recently made her debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Her mother Shweta Tiwari turned cheerleader for her daughter and her stepfather Abhinav Kohli too praised the actress’ performance in the movie. Recently, Palak Tiwari revealed that she is ‘obsessed’ with her mother since she was a child and even now she calls her 30 times a day, and sometimes her mother ignores her calls.

In an interview with Mid-day, Palak Tiwari revealed that she is very attached to her mother Shweta Tiwari, and said, “I feel she would be keeping much more tabs on me if she didn't realize I was doing a Salman sir film. But she feels so secure that it's a film with him so everything must be going so smoothly that she doesn't worry as much.”

Palak further talked about her bond with her mother and said, “Also in general in our relationship, it's not 50-50. It's a proper ek tarfa pyaar (one-sided love). I'm obsessed with my mom and she just bears me. She has to, because I'm her daughter, but no, I'm obsessed with my mom. I still call her 30 times a day and she ignores most of my calls.”

Shweta Tiwari is a well-known television actress, popularly known for her role in Kasauti Zindagi Ki (2001). The actress is currently seen playing the role of a mother in Main Hoon Aparajita. Not only this, the actress has also been a part of several reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, and Khatron Ke Khiladi and has won Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss Season 4.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, released on April 21, also marks the debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Daggubati Venkatesh along with Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Bhoomika Chawla, and others in key roles. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and marked the second-best opening for any Hindi film this year by earning Rs 15.83 crore on day 1.

Palak Tiwari will be next seen in The Virgin Tree starring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, and Sunny Singh. The actress also has Vishal Mishra’s directorial Rosie: The Saffron Chapter starring Vivek Oberoi in the pipeline.

