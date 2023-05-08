Orry aka Orhan Awatramani calls Janhvi Kapoor his best friend, video goes viral

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Sunday night, Janhvi Kapoor and Orry aka Orhan Awatramani spotted together at an event in Mumbai. The actress was wearing a glamorous gown and was looking stunning. While Orry opted for a designer blue upper and rugged jeans.

The video of them is shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. In the clip, Orry can be heard saying that Janhvi is his best friend. Netizens have reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Meanwhile Janhvi Kapoor want to reply him: Tu mera sabse best biscuit hai! (Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor want reply him: You are my best biscuit!)”

The second one said, “Oreo also beat him leave someone.” The third one said, “Ye oreo, parle-g ke sath kyu hai.” Meanwhile, Orry aka Orhan Awatramani has emerged as one of the most popular social media influencers, who is often seen surrounded by celebrities and star kids. He is a very close friend of Ananya Pandey and Nysa Devgn, as well as Anant Ambani’s future wife Radhika Merchant.

While Orry is often seen partying with Bollywood star kids such as Nysa Devgan, and also accompanying Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani to the Met Gala 2023. Orry is also seen wearing expensive clothes, and his Mercedes car is worth Rs 1.7 crore.

Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has a lavish lifestyle and expensive tastes, but not a lot of people seem to know what he does for a living. Here is all you need to know about what Orry does for a living and how he affords his lavish lifestyle.

What does Orry do for a living?

A favorite of all the Bollywood star kids, Orhan Awatramani can be seen at all the A-list parties, flaunting his swanky and expensive tastes. Orry aka Orhan doesn’t have a clear background and has himself said in an interview that he doesn’t do a standard 9 to 5 job.

According to a recent interview, Orry described his profession as a “singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist, executive assistant, shopper, buyer, a football player, art curator.”

However, Orhan Awatramani has written on his official LinkedIn profile that he is a Special Project Manager at Reliance Industries Limited, the multi-billion dollar company which is headed by Mukesh Ambani. Notably, Orry is a close friend of Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

