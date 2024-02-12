Twitter
'OG Manjulika' Vidya Balan to return in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba

'OG Manjulika' Vidya Balan to return in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba

Vidya Balan will return to play Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan announced on Monday.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 07:50 PM IST

The original Manjulika from Bhool Bhulaiyaa – Vidya Balan – is back to reprise her iconic role in the film’s third part. The actress had wowed audiences with her portrayal of Avni and Manjulika in the Priyadarshan film back in 2007 but she had been absent from the sequel, which released in 2022. Now, Kartik Aaryan, who is starring in the lead role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has announced that Balan will be seen in part 3.

On Monday, Kartik shared a video from the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa film on his Instagram, which featured Vidya’s famous dance to Ami Je Tomar as Manjulika. This was followed by the actor’s rendition to the song in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Alongside, the actor wrote in the caption, “And it’s happening . OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

Fans reacted with excitement to the news of Balan’s return. “Aab aayega Double Majaa (Now it will be double fun),” wrote one fan. Another commented, “She should welcome you on board.. as she is the original queen of Bhool Bhulaiya series.” Many requested the makers to bring back Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal – stars of the first film – as well.

The first Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released in 2007. A remake of the Malayalam classic Manichitrathazhu, it starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya, Shiney Ahuja, Ameesha Patel, Manoj Joshi, and Paresh Rawal, along with an ensemble cast. The psychological thriller was a hit, earning Rs 82 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a horror comedy helmed by Anees Bazmee. A spiritual sequel only, it had all new cast, led by Kartik and also featuring Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav. The film was also a success, minting Rs 266 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is said to be a horror comedy as well, and is being directed by Bazmee again. Produced by Bhusan Kumar, the film will be releasing on Diwali 2024.

