Not Ranveer Singh, but this actor will replace Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3: Report

As per the latest information, Ranveer Singh won't replace Shah Rukh Khan as crime kingpin Don.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 08:45 PM IST

A still of Shah Rukh Khan from Don 2

The news of Shah Rukh Khan opting out of Don 3 has disappointed his fans. Then there were reports of Ranveer Singh stepping into the shoes of Khan and becoming the new Don for Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited threequel. As per the latest information, writer-director Farhan Akhtar is interested in becoming the next mafia king. 

Yes, as per the report of Etimes, Farhan is considering the idea of starring himself in the titular role of the criminal kingpin in Don 3. A source has confirmed the portal that Akhtar has strongly toyed with the idea of playing the title role himself. The source further asserted that it's unlikely for Ranveer to come on board for Don 3. 

Earlier, a News 18 report stated that Don 3 makers, who were reported to be in talks with a new ‘A-lister’ for leading the franchise have now finalized Ranveer Singh for the role. A source close to the development told the news portal, “Following Shah Rukh’s exit, the makers of Don 3 were looking for a popular and bankable name who could take the Don legacy ahead. And they have finally zeroed in on Ranveer. This association has borne fruit in the past and it will be no surprise if the collaboration proves to be another runaway hit. We’re waiting to see how fans of the Don franchise react to Ranveer’s casting considering Shah Rukh won over everyone with his charismatic portrayal of Don.” 

Don 3 will be the third instalment to the action franchise that started with a remake of the 1978 classic Amitabh Bachchan's Don. The 2006 film Don became a sleeper hit, and five years later, Farhan and Shah Rukh came together with Don 2. If Shah Rukh Khan has left the franchise, then the upcoming movie will also be a reboot of the series. 

