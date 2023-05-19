Ranveer Singh to replace Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3? Here’s all you need to know

Ranveer Singh to reportedly replace Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3

Recently, the news of Shah Rukh Khan exiting Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 surfaced online which created a buzz on social media. Now, if reports are to be believed, Ranveer Singh will be replacing SRK in the Don franchise.

According to a News 18 report, Don 3 makers who were reported to be in talks with a new ‘A-lister’ for leading the franchise have now finalized Ranveer Singh for the role. A source close to the development told the news portal, “Following Shah Rukh’s exit, the makers of Don 3 were looking for a popular and bankable name who could take the Don legacy ahead. And they have finally zeroed in on Ranveer. This association has borne fruit in the past and it will be no surprise if the collaboration proves to be another runaway hit. We’re waiting to see how fans of the Don franchise react to Ranveer’s casting considering Shah Rukh won over everyone with his charismatic portrayal of Don.”

The source also said that the announcement video featuring Ranveer Singh has already been shot. The source quoted, “The audience is awaiting the announcement will bated breath. In fact, the video featuring Ranveer has already been shot and the production house is planning to release it without further delay.”

According to reports, Farhan Akhtar had come up with the idea of getting all three generations- Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and gen-next star together in Don 3, however, Shah Rukh Khan felt that idea of spinning the Don universe will be ‘gimmicky’ and therefore he decided to exit the movie.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani for which he will be seen reuniting with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. Helmed by Karan Johar, the movie also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The romantic comedy is slated to release on July 28.

Shah Rukh Khan on the other hand will be next seen in Atlee’s Jawan. He will be seen sharing the screen with Nayanthara in the movie. The actor also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.

