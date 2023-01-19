Nora Fatehi says Sukesh Chandrashekhar sought 'undue favours' from her: 'Promised big house, luxurious lifestyle if...'

Nora Fatehi recorder her statement in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Nora Fatehi has opened up about her equation with under trial conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in her statement to the court. The actress has been questioned several times in connection with a Rs 200-crore extortion case linked to Chandrashekhar. In her testimony, Fatehi claimed that the alleged conman sought undue favours from her. Earlier, Jacqueline Fernandez, also a co-accused, had testified too.

Nora Fatehi recorded her statement in Delhi’s Patiala House court on Tuesday. She claimed that Chandrashekhar’s close aide Pinky Irani reached out to her cousin and stated that he was interested in her. In her statement, Fatehi claimed Chandrashekhar ‘sought undue favour from her’ as per an India Today report.

In her statement, Fatehi said that Chandrashekhar ‘promised her a big house and a luxurious lifestyle if she agreed to be his girlfriend’. She added, “Initially, I did not know who Sukesh was. Later, I thought he used to work at a company called LS Corporation. I neither had any personal contact nor did I ever have any conversations with him.”

Fatehi said she was told Jacqueline Fernandez was waiting for Chandrashekhar’s ‘offer’ but he was more interested in Fatehi. “I had no clue about this and I never met him. The only time I saw him was when the ED (Enforcement Directorate) confronted me with him at its office,” the actress said in her statement.

Earlier in the day, Jacqueline Fernandez had testified and said that Chandrashekhar ruined her career and livelihood with his falsehoods. Jacqueline said that Sukesh Chandrashekhar played with her ‘emotions’ and made her ‘life hell.’

Chandrashekhar allegedly extorted money from politicians, celebrities and businessmen. He duped former pharma company Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Mohan Singh`s wife Aditi Singh of Rs 200 crore. Chandrashekhar had sent super expensive gifts to Jacqueline, while he also booked a chartered flight for her from Mumbai to Chennai during his bail period. In a separate but linkd case, Nora Fatehi sued Jacqueline Fernandez for defamation for dragging her name into the money laundering case.