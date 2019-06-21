My love for Hindi film arose when I saw Guru Dutt in 'Pyasa' and 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam': Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor says he doesn't like to 'waste time' by watching some of his films.

Shahid Kapoor's latest offering Kabir Singh has hit the theatres this Friday. The movie, especially Shahid's portrayal of Kabir Singh has been lauded by a number of celebes from B-Town.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput too took to her Instagram page to pen down a long, heartfelt note of the actor and the film. Recently, during the promotions of the film, Shahid had talked about the films that have had influence on him and inspired him to take up acting. He also shared that he doesn't like to watch some of his movies and 'waste time'.

Talking about the films that inspired him, Shahid shared in an interview, ""My love for Hindi film arose when I saw Guru Dutt in 'Pyasa' and 'Sahib Bibi and Ghulam'. These are the films that left me with me. But, now I'm quite selective about what I see."

He further added, "I don't want to lose time by watching some of my films. Sometimes I see a movie that I feel it's not a movie that I go to the theatre to watch."

When asked about his all time favourite films, Shahid shared, "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' is my favourite. If you think 'Andaz Apna Apna' is a fantastic movie, you need to watch 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' so you can understand why 'Andaz Apna Apna'."

Kabir Singh also stars Kiara Advani along side Shahid. The film is a remake of South hit Arjun Reddy which originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who had also helmed the original.