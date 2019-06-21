My love for Hindi film arose when I saw Guru Dutt in 'Pyasa' and 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam': Shahid Kapoor

Headlines

Captain America actor Chris Evans reveals he hasn't 'worked all year', hints at retirement: 'I feel very satisfied'

Noida Metro to increase train frequency for 5 days as UP International Trade Show begins from Sept 21

Delhi govt asks Centre to call review meeting of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, others to check stubble burning

Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya blessed with a baby girl, elated parents ask fans to bless newborn child

TS TET 2023 answer key out: Official website, how to check, other details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Captain America actor Chris Evans reveals he hasn't 'worked all year', hints at retirement: 'I feel very satisfied'

Noida Metro to increase train frequency for 5 days as UP International Trade Show begins from Sept 21

Delhi govt asks Centre to call review meeting of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, others to check stubble burning

8 Benefits of coriander leaves for kidney

8 superfoods that help slow aging

8 Fruits you should not eat during cold and cough

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Captain America actor Chris Evans reveals he hasn't 'worked all year', hints at retirement: 'I feel very satisfied'

Captain America actor Chris Evans reveals he hasn't 'worked all year', hints at retirement: 'I feel very satisfied'

Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya blessed with a baby girl, elated parents ask fans to bless newborn child

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

My love for Hindi film arose when I saw Guru Dutt in 'Pyasa' and 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam': Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor says he doesn't like to 'waste time' by watching some of his films.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2019, 06:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shahid Kapoor's latest offering Kabir Singh has hit the theatres this Friday. The movie, especially Shahid's portrayal of Kabir Singh has been lauded by a number of celebes from B-Town. 

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput too took to her Instagram page to pen down a long, heartfelt note of the actor and the film. Recently, during the promotions of the film, Shahid had talked about the films that have had influence on him and inspired him to take up acting. He also shared that he doesn't like to watch some of his movies and 'waste time'. 

Talking about the films that inspired him, Shahid shared in an interview, ""My love for Hindi film arose when I saw Guru Dutt in 'Pyasa' and 'Sahib Bibi and Ghulam'. These are the films that left me with me. But, now I'm quite selective about what I see."

He further added, "I don't want to lose time by watching some of my films. Sometimes I see a movie that I feel it's not a movie that I go to the theatre to watch." 

When asked about his all time favourite films, Shahid shared, "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' is my favourite. If you think 'Andaz Apna Apna' is a fantastic movie, you need to watch 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' so you can understand why 'Andaz Apna Apna'."

Kabir Singh also stars Kiara Advani along side Shahid. The film is a remake of South hit Arjun Reddy which originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who had also helmed the original. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya blessed with a baby girl, elated parents ask fans to bless newborn child

Delhi govt asks Centre to call review meeting of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, others to check stubble burning

Captain America actor Chris Evans reveals he hasn't 'worked all year', hints at retirement: 'I feel very satisfied'

Meet Anupam Kher’s first wife Madhumalti Kapoor, their marriage ended in just 1 year because…

Karan Johar says this real-life Bollywood couple 'maybe subconsciously' inspired Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE