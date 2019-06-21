'It's your time to shine': Mira Rajput turns Shahid Kapoor's biggest cheerleader post 'Kabir Singh' release

Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh which released on Friday, June 21, has received good reviews from Mumbai and Dubai. Not only insiders from B-Town and film critics, Shahid Kapoor's performance is being loved by the audiences alike.

After Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan and others, Shahid Kapoor found his biggest cheerleader post Kabir Singh release. The woman rooting for Shahid all the way was none other than his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor! She went on to have some motivational lines like 'it's your time to shine'.

"Aa zamane aazmaale rooth ta nahi, Faaslon se hausla ye toot'ta nahi. So proud of you baby. It’s your time to shine," wrote Mira on her Instagram handle. She added Shahid Kapoor's intense and puffy-eyed look from Kabir Singh alongside the caption.

Read her post here:

Kabir Singh is the official remake of Vijay Deverakonda-Shalini Pandey starrer Arjun Reddy. Interestingly Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed Arjun Reddy, which went on to become the Telugu blockbuster of 2017.