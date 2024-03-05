Murder Mubarak trailer: Pankaj Tripathi's desi cop investigates 'angrezon se bhi angrez' Delhiites Sara, Karisma, Vijay

Murder Mubarak boasts of an impressive ensemble cast with this murder mystery being helmed by Homi Adajania.

The trailer of Netflix’s upcoming murder mystery Murder Mubarak was released on Tuesday afternoon by the streaming giant. The Homi Adajania thriller boasts of a strong ensemble cast, where every cast member is a murder suspect and Pankaj Tripathi – playing an atrangi Delhi cop – must find the real killer.

The trailer opens with an introduction to Delhi’s elite Royal Delhi Club, a colonial leftover in the heart of the capital and a voiceover from ACP Bhavani Singh (Pankaj Tripathi) introduces us to the ‘angrezon se bhi angrez’ members there, the creme de la creme of Delhi.

But the serene life of the club is disturbed by a murder taking place there. ACP Bhavani Singh is on the spot to solve the murder in an almost Agastha Christie-style of investigation where every suspect has a motive. He rounds up the seven suspects – played by Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar – and begins sleuthing.

The film’s cast and the trailer’s tone have been praised by fans. One fan commented, “Finally Netflix producing a good quality murder mystery With a outstanding cast selection.” Another added, “Total knives out vibes.” Another comment read, “OMG the trailer really giving me a high expectations, Sara, Karishma, Pankaj sir... Very unique story... Super excited.”

Based on the novel Club You To Deat” by Anuja Chauhan, Murder Mubarak transports you to the capital where a death at a posh recreational club opens an investigation that gets complex by the minute as secrets and lies come to the surface and everyone is a suspect.

The film will begin streaming on Netflix on March 15.