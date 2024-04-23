Twitter
Mumtaz urges to lift ban on Pakistani artistes in Bollywood: 'Woh log hum logon se...'

Mumtaz advocates for lifting the ban on Pakistani artistes in Bollywood after her visit to Pakistan.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 08:51 AM IST

Mumtaz with Fawad Khan (Image: Instagram)
Recently, veteran actress Mumtaz visited Pakistan along with her sister Mallika. The actress took to social media and shared several pictures posing with Pakistani actors and singers. Now, in a recent interview, the actress has insisted on lifting the ban on Pakistani artistes in Bollywood. 

In a recent interview with Zoom, Mumtaz shared how Fawad Khan reserved an entire restaurant for her and also recalled that despite of being unwell, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sang a song for her. The actress further added that she felt very special during her visit and said, “Woh log hum logon se bilkul alag nahin hain (They are no different from us). Everywhere that I went, people came forward to shower me and my sister with love and gifts. Ek kalakaar isse zyada aur kya chahta hai (What more can an artist ask for)? They knew all my films, all my songs.”

She further advocated lifting the ban on Pakistani artistes in India and said, "They should be allowed to come and work here. They are talented. I agree we have no dearth of talent in the Mumbai film industry. Lekin unhe bhi mauka milna chahiye (But they should also get work opportunities in Bollywood)." 

Recently, Mumtaz also grabbed headlines when she opposed the idea of live-in relationships and slammed Zeenat Aman for backing it on social media. However, the actress later declined to make any personal comments on the actress' life and also sought forgiveness for the same. 

Mumtaz is a popular actress who ruled Bollywood during the 60s and 70s. She started her career at the age of 11 and over the span of her career, the actress worked with many superstars like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Feroz Khan, and more. The actress worked in hits like Do Raaste, Dev Anand's Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Apradh, and more.

