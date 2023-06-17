Mom-to-be Swara Bhasker stuns paps with no makeup look, flaunts baby bump in short black dress

Stills of Swara Bhasker at Mumbai airport

Actress Swara Bhasker will soon embrace parenthood with her husband Fahad Ahmad, and the mom-to-be was spotted at the Mumbai airport, leaving for an undisclosed location. On Saturday, Swara was spotted by paparazzi at Mumbai's International Airport. In a no-make-up look, the actress flaunted her baby bump in a black short dress. She was accompanied by Fahad, and the latter kissed her goodbye before leaving.

Before going inside the premises, Swara gave a flying kiss to Fahad and then walked for the security check. Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram page, and captioned the post with the hashtag "#SwaraBhasker."

Here's the video

As soon as the video was out, a few netizens were surprised about Swara's baby bump. A netizen asked, "Matlab ye bhi shadi se phle pregnant thi kya?" Another netizen wrote, "She was pregnant when she got married." One of the netizens wrote, "cute." An internet user wrote, "She looking always beautiful."

On June 6, Swara Bhasker announced her pregnancy. The actress took to Instagram to share pictures of herself and her husband Fahad Ahmad cradling her baby bump. The post saw several congratulatory messages from fans and friends. Sharing the pictures, Swara wrote alongside, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world!” She added the hashtags #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #octoberbaby, which led many to believe that the child is due in October.

Here's the post

Swara and Fahad tied the knot in February in Delhi. The actress first gave a glimpse of Fahad on her social media late last year but did not reveal his face. She finally revealed that they were to marry a few days before the wedding. Fahad is a student leader and activist, who is a member of the Samajwadi Party. He is the current President of the Samajwadi Party of Maharashtra and Mumbai. On the work front, she is reportedly awaiting the release of her film Mrs Falani right now.