'When the relationship is toxic, walking out is the right option': Minissha Lamba opens up on her divorce from Ryan Tham

After five years of marriage, Minissha Lamba divorced her husband Ryan Tham. Now the actor has opened up about her separation from him and said during an interaction that when the relationship is toxic, walking out is the right option. The couple had met each other at a nightclub and after a courtship, Minissha and Ryan tied the knot in 2015.

Talking about her divorce, Lamba told Navbharat Times, "I would like to put it like this: Everyone has the right to live happily. Divorce was looked down upon in our society but now that women are self-dependent and can voice their opinions, things have changed. Earlier, only women were responsible to bear the burden of a relationship. They had the sole responsibility for all the sacrifices (required). But now, they have understood that they have the right to walk out if they are not happy in the marriage."

Minissha further said, "Divorce is not easy but when the relationship is toxic, walking out is the right option. I would like to add that relationship or marriage can be an important part of your life but it cannot be your complete life. Unfortunately, women are recognised by their relationships and marital status. However, things are now changing."

Earlier during an interaction with Indian Express, when Minissha was asked about her love story with Ryan, she had said, "We met at his nightclub. He ignored me a couple of times. It was after a few weeks that we got talking at a friend’s place. I don’t know about love at first sight, but it was definitely liking at first sight."