Minissha Lamba opens up about her seperation from restaurateur Ryan Tham

Actor Minissha Lamba who had starred opposite former actor Imran Khan in 'Kidnap' recently opened up about her separation and subsequent divorce from restaurateur Ryan Tham in 2020. For those who are unaware, she had tied the knot with Ryan in a low-key ceremony in 2015.

During an interview with The Times of India, Minissha said that it is natural to be open to finding love and that there is no longer a stigma attached to separation.

She said, "Life goes on and the important thing is to be happy. If something is not working, part ways amicably. Today we have options for that; there is no stigma attached to separation."

Speaking further about the same, the actor said, "Everyone is open to love, the dizziness, the craziness of love. Which woman won't be open to love? She may have had a bad experience and she may say she doesn't want it but if it comes knocking on the door, she will break down the walls and let it in."

For the uninformed, Minissha had announced her divorce in a statement in 2020 and had said, "Ryan and I have parted ways amicably. The legal separation has been done."

In another interview with Indian Express, the actor had said, "We met at his nightclub. He ignored me a couple of times. It was after a few weeks that we got talking at a friend's place. I don’t know about love at first sight, but it was definitely liking at first sight."

On the work front, Minissha is known for films such as 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' and 'Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd'. She has not appeared in any new films recently and noted that she has not received any interesting offers in the last couple of years, 'for reasons even I don't understand'.