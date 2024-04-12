Meet star kid whose father was once a Bollywood star, disappeared suddenly, is missing for many years, she is now..

After many films when Raj Kiran's career declined, he went into depression and faced some domestic crises as well. In the early 2000s, Raj Kiran was admitted to Byculla Mental asylum in Mumbai. After this, the actor disappeared.

Being a Bollywood star has its pros and cons. While the celebrity life comes with a lot of perks, it also carries with it an equal amount of baggage. Many Bollywood actors experience immense success but then suddenly fall from fame and are never able to reclaim their glory again. Many even find it difficult to sustain themselves in this fast-changing world. Today, we will tell you about one such actor. Raj Kiran was once a successful name in the Bollywood films of the 80s but is now untraceable.

But, today, we are here to talk about Raj Kiran's lesser-known daughter Rishika Mahtani who chooses to stay away from the world of glitz and glamour. Rishika Mahtani is a small business owner of a jewelry brand named RishFine. She is married to Ravi Shah, who according to his Instagram account, lives in Chicago.

Rishika Mahtani always preferred to live a life away from the limelight but she managed to grab several eyeballs when she set out to search for her father Raj Kiran. The actor, known for playing the role of Ravi Verma in the seminal hit 'Karz', was typecasted in the industry as a romantic lead.

His friend Deepti Naval, many years later, urged people through Facebook to help find him. Deepti said that she heard from somewhere that he was driving a cab in New York. In 2011, Rishi Kapoor said that he had heard from Raj’s brother that he was in a mental asylum in Atlanta.

All these claims were later denied by Rishika Mahtani who said that the family is still searching for him. No one has a clue about the actor’s whereabouts as of now.

Rishika Mahtani is still looking for her father diligently but she is still living her life. The star kid runs a successful business and is married to the man of her dreams.

