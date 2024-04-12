Twitter
Meet Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar’s heroine, beauty queen, who gave 25 flops in 22 years, still charges Rs 2 crore per film

Meet a beauty queen, who faced rejections for being good-looking, starred in 25 flops, and still earns Rs 2 crore per film.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 09:38 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Dia Mirza's childhood photo/Instagram
Many beauty queens like Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra among others have not only made the country proud but have also made their mark in the entertainment industry and entertained the audience with their films. Another such beauty queen, who won Miss Asia Pacific 2000, faced rejection for being good-looking. 

The actress we are talking about ran away from home at the age of 5 and starred in several blockbusters, however, she also has 25 flops in 22 years. Despite starting her career with back-to-back flops, the actress today earns Rs 2 crore per film. She is none other than Dia Mirza. 

Dia Mirza was born in Hyderabad and completed her Bachelor of Arts from Ambedkar Open University, Hyderabad. The actress reportedly ran away from home after a fight with her father at the age of 5. Dia's father scolded her in anger, after which she left the house and went to her relatives' place. However, when her father found her after this, he promised that he would never get angry at her again.

The actress used to work as a marketing executive for a media firm before she started modeling and later entered the entertainment field. She reportedly earned Rs 5000 as a salary. She participated in the Miss India pageant in 2000 but failed to get the crown. However, she then went on to win the Miss Asia Pacific title in 2000 and became the first Indian since Tara Anne Fonseca to win this title in 27 years. 

After this, she soon made her Bollywood debut alongside R Madhavan with Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein in 2001 and though the film tanked at the box office, it gained cult status over the years. The actress then went on to work with many superstars like Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar and also starred in several blockbusters. However, the actress started her career with 12 back-to-back flops. According to Box Office India, Dia Mirza's films like Deewaanapan, Rehnaa Hai Teree Dil Mein, Tumko Naa Bhool Paayenge, Dum, Tehzeeb, Pran Jayee Par Shaan Naa Jaaye, Kyun! Ho Gaya Naa..., Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Stop!, Blackmail, Naam Gum Jaayega, and Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai flopped at the box office. Her first hit came alongside Akshay Kumar in Phir Hera Pheri. 

In her career of 22 years, the actress has given 25 flops and 4 hits and blockbusters including Sanju, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and Shootout At Lokhandwala. She revealed in an interview that she lost many roles because she was good looking and filmmakers rejected her for several roles because of her beauty. The actress, however, still reportedly earns Rs 2 crore per film and also owns her own production house One India Stories LLP. According to reports, she has a reported net worth of over Rs 22 crore 

