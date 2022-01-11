Dia Mirza reveals facing near-death experience during pregnancy, thanks doctor for saving life

In April 2021, Dia Mirza surprised her fans when she announced that she was pregnant. She also revealed the difficulties during her pregnancy and how doctors helped her.

Near-Death Experience

Dia Mira faxed a lot of difficulties during her pregnancy time. In a recent interview with ETimes, the actress revealed how she experienced death in the fifth month of her pregnancy. She said, “I had to go in for an appendectomy in the fifth month of my pregnancy. I was in and out of hospital subsequently because of an acute bacterial infection that could have led to sepsis while I was in my sixth month of pregnancy. My baby had to be delivered because my placenta had started to haemorrhage.”

Motherhood in the middle of Pandemic

The actress revealed that it was really a tough time, she thanked her gynecologist who saved her life. On being asked about how different it is to be a mother during the pandemic, she stated that her daughter Samaira, who is from her husband Vaibhav Rekhi's first marriage, is struggling to study online. Meanwhile, her son is so young to understand.

She also revealed that her family cherishes the time they get together, they do everything to make their children happy and safe.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza married Vaibhav Rekhi in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends on February 15 of this year. The couple welcomed their first kid, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi on May 14.