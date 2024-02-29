Meet actress who made superhit Bollywood debut, quit acting after many flop films, got married, she is now..

Born in August 1980, Preeti Jhangiani made her acting debut in the Malayalam film 'Mazhavillu' (1999) and her Hindi debut in 'Mohabbatein' (2000) in which she starred with Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Many stars in the film industry earned a lot of fame and money in a short time but they could not be part of the film world for a long time. Gradually, they disappeared from the world of glitz and glamour and are now living an anonymous life. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who was popular for her beauty and worked with superstars in many films. But, this actress left the film world and is now living a life away from it.

The actress we are talking about is Preeti Jhangiani. Born in August 1980, Preeti Jhangiani made her acting debut in the Malayalam film 'Mazhavillu' (1999) and her Hindi debut in 'Mohabbatein' (2000) in which she starred with Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Jimmy Shergill, among others.

Preeti Jhangiani's first appearance was in Rajshri Productions music album 'Yeh Hai Prem' opposite Abbas. She gained immense popularity from this.

However, Preeti Jhangiani's luck changed when she starred in the 2000 film 'Mohabbatein'. Her role was much appreciated by the audience who fell in love with Preeti's simplicity. She got many film offers after her Bollywood debut, but, despite her popularity, the films were super flops at the box office.

Her last release was the Rajasthani film (Rajjywood), 'Taawdo the Sunlight' (2017). Preeti won many awards for the film and it was a box-office success.

Preeti has now distanced herself from the film world and is happy with her husband and family. Preeti Jhangiani has been married to actor Parvin Dabas since 2008. They have two sons - Jaiveer and Dev. She lives in Mumbai's Bandra with her family.

