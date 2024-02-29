Meet actress who worked in many hit films, then quit acting to become IAS officer, cleared UPSC exam with AIR..

We have often seen actors playing the roles of IAS officers in films and TV shows, but, in real life, it is a rarity for people to leave the world of glitz and glamour and choose to become an IAS officer. Today, we will tell you about HS Keerthana who was once a child actress but then she decided to step away from the film world to become an IAS officer.

The UPSC exam is one the toughest exams in India. Many people dream of clearing it but then give up after many failed attempts to look for other government jobs. However, HS Keerthana faced all the challenges that came her way head-on and went from being a child artist in movies and TV shows to becoming an IAS officer.

HS Keerthana was a popular child artist who appeared in various daily soaps like 'Karpoorada Gombe', 'Ganga-Yamuna', 'Muddina Aliya', 'Upendra',' 'A', 'Kanoor Heggadati', 'Circle Inspector', 'O Mallige', 'Lady Commissioner', 'Habba', 'Dore', 'Simhadri', 'Janani', 'Chiguru', and 'Putani Agent'.

But, as she grew up, HS Keerthana dreamt of becoming an IAS officer and appeared in the UPSC exam to become one. HS Keerthana did not pass in the first attempt. But she did not give up even after failing to clear the UPSC exam five times. On her sixth attempt, she cleared the UPSC exam with AIR 167 and got the position of Assistant Commissioner in Mandya district, Karnataka, for her first posting.

Before becoming an IAS officer, she appeared for the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) exam in 2011. After clearing it, she served as a KAS Officer for two years and then pursued UPSC.

Her journey is inspiring because she balanced her acting career while pursuing her dream of becoming an IAS officer. Her story teaches us that with determination and hard work, any one can achieve their dreams, despite the many challenges.

