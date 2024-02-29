Twitter
Meet actor who made debut with superhit film, worked with Ajay, Akshay, Kareena, gave many flop films, is son of..

Tusshar Kapoor's debut film 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai' was a superhit. The film, directed by Satish Kaushik, was made for only Rs 7 crore but went on to earn Rs 30 crore at the box office.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Feb 29, 2024

Many star kids in Bollywood could not follow in the footsteps of their superstar fathers. Today, we are going to tell you about one such star kid whose father ruled Bollywood in the 70s and 80s but his son's luck was such that his entire career ended in one or two hits. This actor failed to make a mark in the audience's mind as a lead hero and is now only seen doing supporting roles. 

Tusshar Kapoor, son of Bollywood's 'Jumping Jack' Jeetendra, made a starry debut in 2001 with 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai' which was a remake of the Telugu super hit 'Tholi Prema'. He was cast opposite Kareena Kapoor in the film. While his debut was successful, Tusshar Kapoor could not capitalise on it. In his career spanning more than two decades, Tusshar Kapoor has given only 1-2 hit films as a lead actor. He has appeared in supporting roles in some other successful films.

Tusshar Kapoor's debut film 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai' was a superhit. The film, directed by Satish Kaushik, was made for only Rs 7 crore but went on to earn Rs 30 crore at the box office.

After his brilliant debut, Tusshar Kapoor had no dearth of work but none of his films were as successful as his debut. Most of Tusshar Kapoor's films flopped badly at the box office, due to which the makers who had bet on them had to suffer a loss of crores.

Tusshar Kapoor gave many consecutive flop films like 'Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa', 'Jeena Sirf Merre Liye', and 'Kucch To Hai'. The box-office results of films such as 'Yeh Dil', 'Shart: The Challenge' and 'Insan' proved to be a disaster as well. This led to Tusshar Kapoor's career graph falling flat. 

One of Tusshar Kapoor's most successful films includes the 'Golmaal' franchise. Tusshar Kapoor did not speak a single dialogue in this film but he was appreciated for his role and comic timing. It is noteworthy that in the supporting role, he got the love of the audience which he could not get in the lead role.

Tusshar Kapoor has been in the industry for more than 20 years, but even today, the actor is struggling to achieve stardom like his father.

