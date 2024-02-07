Twitter
Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with superhit film, got married at peak of career, quit acting, she is now..

This was the first film by actress Malini Sharma, who scared everyone by playing the role of a 'ghost' in this film. Malini Sharma got a lot of film offers after the success of 'Raaz' but she chose to stay away from the limelight.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

In the year 2002, a horror film was released in theatres, which created history at the box office. You cannot even imagine that a horror film will earn so much that it will become the third highest grosser of that year, but it is true. The film 'Raaz' proved to be a blockbuster at the box office upon its release and even today it is included in the list of Bollywood's most scary films.

'Raaz' is still considered to be the scariest movie of Bollywood, which dominated the box office as soon as it was released. This film starring Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu proved to be a blockbuster at the box office and became the third highest-grossing film of the year 2002.

This was the first film by actress Malini Sharma, who scared everyone by playing the role of a 'ghost' in this film. Malini Sharma got a lot of film offers after the success of 'Raaz' but she chose to stay away from the limelight. 

It is important to note that Malini Sharma began her journey in the industry as a model. She also worked in many music videos such as 'Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag', 'Kya Soorat Hai', 'Ranjhar', and 'Kitni Akeli'.

However, Malini Sharm's personal life was full of pain. Actually, she was married to model-actor Priyanshu Chatterjee in 1997, but they got divorced in the year 2001, after which she was quite heartbroken. Malini Sharma decided to quit the showbiz industry after her debut film 'Raaz'. She signed for 'Gunaah' (2002 film), as the lead opposite Dino Morea. But, two days before shooting, Malini Sharma backed out of the film. She also worked as an art director for the two films named ‘Thoda Pyar Thoda Magic’ and ‘Just Married’.

Malini Sharma decided to quit showbiz after her debut film was a super hit and is now only known as a successful model. 

READ | Meet man who was physiotherapist, then entered film industry, gave 3 blockbuster films, made Rs 1347 crore, is now...

