Meet actress who was born in Dubai, became dentist, is married to star India cricketer, earns in crores, net worth is..

Dhanashree Verma was born on September 27, 1996, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Not many people know that Dhanashree Verma is a dentist by profession.

These days Dhanashree Verma is grabbing headlines for her participation in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. She has reached the finale of the show and is now eyeing the coveted trophy. In the past few years, Dhanashree Verma has managed to create an identity for herself, especially through her dance videos. Cricket fans know the star dancer and choreographer as the wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Today, we will tell you all about Dhanashree Verma's life, her earnings, and her net worth.

Not many people know that Dhanashree Verma is a dentist by profession. She studied dentistry at DY Patil College, Mumbai in 2014, but dance was always her first love. Following her passion for dance, Dhanashree created a channel on YouTube and started uploading dance videos.

Today, Dhanashree Verma is a famous name on YouTube with more than 2.5 million followers. She also earns a lot through her YouTube channel and other social media accounts, brand endorsements, and choreography. According to a report by ABP, Dhanashree's net worth is 3 million dollars i.e. approximately Rs 24 crore.

Dhanashree met cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal also through 'dance'. Media reports state that the cricketer used to take dance lessons from the actress, during which they grew close. This teacher-student relationship eventually transformed into love and the couple got married with great pomp in the year 2020.

