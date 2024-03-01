Twitter
India's biggest flop film, had superstars Salman, Priyanka, Govinda, Anil, was made for Rs 43 crore, earned just Rs...

The film we are talking about today was released in 2007 and was a romantic drama starring superstars like Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Juhi Chawla, and Priyanka Chopra, among others.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 08:28 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Experiments are often conducted in Bollywood. While some prove to be profitable for the makers, others flop badly due to which makers end up losing crores of rupees. It is implied that when a multi-starrer film is released in the theatre, it would be a hit due to the combined star power. However, that is not the case with the film that we are going to talk about today. 

The film we are talking about today was released in 2007 and was a romantic drama starring superstars like Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Juhi Chawla, and Priyanka Chopra, among others. This film was about 3 hours 30 minutes long and had 7 songs in it. But, despite the star power and huge budget, this film's performance at the box office was average. 

The film we are talking about today is 'Salaam-e-Ishq'. It was directed by Nikkhil Advani, his second directorial venture after 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'. 'Salaam-e-Ishq', an unofficial remake of the Hollywood film 'Love Actually', featured an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla, Akshaye Khanna, John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Sohail Khan, Isha Koppikar, Ayesha Takia, and Shannon Esra. 

Because it had such star power, makers were sure of the film's success but it was all lost when the film was released. 

'Salaam-e-Ishq', made at a cost of Rs 43 crore, earned only Rs 22 crore at the box office in India and only Rs 52 crore worldwide. Due to all the famous stars, the film generated a craze among the audiences, but when it was released, it failed to live up to the expectations.

'Salaam-e-Ishq' weaves six love stories which are all interconnected to each other. People got bored watching this three-and-a-half-hour-long film and the climax was also not so strong, due to which the film could not even make half of its earnings at the box office and the heroism of the stars was reduced to nothing after one film.

With an ensemble cast, the film was expected to perform well. But with mixed reviews, the film collected approximately 52.24 crores (worldwide) and was termed a "box office average". It would not be wrong to say that this was one of India's biggest flop films.

