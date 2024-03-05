Twitter
Headlines

Meet actress who made debut at 14, did superhit film with Salman, then quit acting, converted to Islam for love, now..

Meet Mughal King whose one decision destroyed India

Mukesh Ambani backed smart city near Delhi-NCR to host weapon plant, to help Indian Army with…

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn, married director 12 years older than her, got divorced, is now..

Meet boy, an Indian genius, created website at age of 10, now owns company worth Rs 60000000, got idea from…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who made debut at 14, did superhit film with Salman, then quit acting, converted to Islam for love, now..

Meet Mughal King whose one decision destroyed India

Mukesh Ambani backed smart city near Delhi-NCR to host weapon plant, to help Indian Army with…

10 Bollywood celebs who never attend Ambani family events

6 uncapped Indian players to score century in IPL

9 inspirational messages by Katrina Kaif

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Emraan Hashmi is 'surprised' with Kangana Ranaut's claims on nepotism in Bollywood: 'It is not right to...'

Meet actress who made debut at 14, did superhit film with Salman, then quit acting, converted to Islam for love, now..

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn, married director 12 years older than her, got divorced, is now..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who made debut at 14, did superhit film with Salman, then quit acting, converted to Islam for love, now..

Ayesha Takia shot to fame when she played the lead role opposite Salman Khan in 'Wanted'. The film became one of the highest-grossing films of 2009, as well as Ayesha Takia's biggest commercial success to date.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 09:58 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There are many actors in the film world who make their debut, work in superhit films with many superstars but then quit acting for personal reasons or after a series of flop films. Today, we will tell you about an actress who worked with superstars like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Anil Kapoor but after her career went downhill after a series of flop films, she quit acting, got married, and is now leading a happy life away from the world of glitz and glamour. 

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Ayesha Takia who made her debut in 2004 with the 'Taarzan: The Wonder Car'. Ayesha Takia, after her debut, was seen in many other successful films such as 'Socha Na Tha' (2005), 'Salaam-E-Ishq' (2007), 'Wanted' (2009), and 'Paathshaala' (2010). 

Many are not aware that Ayesha Takia began her career as a model and gained recognition from Falguni Pathak's music video 'Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye' at the age of 14 in 2000. But, Ayesha Takia shot to fame when she played the lead role opposite Salman Khan in 'Wanted'. The film became one of the highest-grossing films of 2009, as well as Ayesha Takia's biggest commercial success to date. 

Her last release was a film titled 'Mod', which met with a poor response.

It was after this that Ayesha Takia quit acting forever and decided to concentrate on her family life. Ayesha Takia married her boyfriend Farhan Azmi; a restaurateur, and son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, in 2009, at the age of 23. She changed her last name to Takia Azmi after marriage and converted to Islam. The couple welcomed a son soon after their marriage.

Ayesha Takia currently lives in Goa and helps her husband with his business ventures. She is happy with her life away from the glamour world and is often spotted with her family. 

READ | Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn, married director 12 years older than her, got divorced, is now..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mark Zuckerberg, with Rs 1458380 crore net worth, left in awe by Anant Ambani’s watch, says ‘I never really...'

Mukesh Ambani backed smart city near Delhi-NCR to host weapon plant, to help Indian Army with…

Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: 5 expensive services provided by Mukesh Ambani to guests

Meet Nayanthara, Taapsee's hero, who worked as delivery boy during struggle, did iconic TV show, got first film at 32

Meet Mughal King whose one decision destroyed India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE