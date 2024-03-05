Meet actress who made debut at 14, did superhit film with Salman, then quit acting, converted to Islam for love, now..

Ayesha Takia shot to fame when she played the lead role opposite Salman Khan in 'Wanted'. The film became one of the highest-grossing films of 2009, as well as Ayesha Takia's biggest commercial success to date.

There are many actors in the film world who make their debut, work in superhit films with many superstars but then quit acting for personal reasons or after a series of flop films. Today, we will tell you about an actress who worked with superstars like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Anil Kapoor but after her career went downhill after a series of flop films, she quit acting, got married, and is now leading a happy life away from the world of glitz and glamour.

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Ayesha Takia who made her debut in 2004 with the 'Taarzan: The Wonder Car'. Ayesha Takia, after her debut, was seen in many other successful films such as 'Socha Na Tha' (2005), 'Salaam-E-Ishq' (2007), 'Wanted' (2009), and 'Paathshaala' (2010).

Many are not aware that Ayesha Takia began her career as a model and gained recognition from Falguni Pathak's music video 'Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye' at the age of 14 in 2000. But, Ayesha Takia shot to fame when she played the lead role opposite Salman Khan in 'Wanted'. The film became one of the highest-grossing films of 2009, as well as Ayesha Takia's biggest commercial success to date.

Her last release was a film titled 'Mod', which met with a poor response.

It was after this that Ayesha Takia quit acting forever and decided to concentrate on her family life. Ayesha Takia married her boyfriend Farhan Azmi; a restaurateur, and son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, in 2009, at the age of 23. She changed her last name to Takia Azmi after marriage and converted to Islam. The couple welcomed a son soon after their marriage.

Ayesha Takia currently lives in Goa and helps her husband with his business ventures. She is happy with her life away from the glamour world and is often spotted with her family.

READ | Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn, married director 12 years older than her, got divorced, is now..