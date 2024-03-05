Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn, married director 12 years older than her, got divorced, is now..

Born in 1991, Amala Paul made her acting debut in the Malayalam film 'Neelathamara' (2009). Amala Paul made her Hindi acting debut with the film 'Bholaa' in 2023.

There are many actors and actresses in the film industry who married someone older than them for love. Today, we will tell you about one such actress, a superstar who works mainly in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films. This actress married a man 12 years older than her but later got divorced due to differences. The actress we are talking about today is Amala Paul. Born in 1991, Amala Paul made her acting debut in the Malayalam film 'Neelathamara' (2009). Amala Paul made her Hindi acting debut with the film 'Bholaa' in 2023. She had a special appearance in the film that starred superstar Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

Amala had changed her on-screen name to Anakha, at director Samy's insistence but after the failure of her 2011 film 'Sindhu Samaveli', she reverted to her birth name.

Early in her career, Amala Paul, in 2011, was working on 'Deiva Thirumagal' when she was romantically linked to director AL Vijay. The pair initially denied dating each other but in June 2014 at Mayor Ramanathan Chettiar Hall, Chennai, AL Vijay, and Amala Paul got married.

In 2016, Amala and Vijay filed for a divorce due to a disagreement between her and her in-laws on continuing her acting career. The divorce was finalised in 2017.

In November 2023, Amala Paul remarried for the second time. Amala Paul is currently married to Jagat Desai who is reportedly a Tourism and hospitality professional. The couple is also expecting their first child this year. Amala Paula also often shares photos of her baby bump on social media.