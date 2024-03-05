Twitter
Headlines

Meet actress who made debut at 14, did superhit film with Salman, then quit acting, converted to Islam for love, now..

Meet Mughal King whose one decision destroyed India

Mukesh Ambani backed smart city near Delhi-NCR to host weapon plant, to help Indian Army with…

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn, married director 12 years older than her, got divorced, is now..

Meet boy, an Indian genius, created website at age of 10, now owns company worth Rs 60000000, got idea from…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who made debut at 14, did superhit film with Salman, then quit acting, converted to Islam for love, now..

Meet Mughal King whose one decision destroyed India

Mukesh Ambani backed smart city near Delhi-NCR to host weapon plant, to help Indian Army with…

10 Bollywood celebs who never attend Ambani family events

6 uncapped Indian players to score century in IPL

9 inspirational messages by Katrina Kaif

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Emraan Hashmi is 'surprised' with Kangana Ranaut's claims on nepotism in Bollywood: 'It is not right to...'

Meet actress who made debut at 14, did superhit film with Salman, then quit acting, converted to Islam for love, now..

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn, married director 12 years older than her, got divorced, is now..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn, married director 12 years older than her, got divorced, is now..

Born in 1991, Amala Paul made her acting debut in the Malayalam film 'Neelathamara' (2009). Amala Paul made her Hindi acting debut with the film 'Bholaa' in 2023.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 09:25 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There are many actors and actresses in the film industry who married someone older than them for love. Today, we will tell you about one such actress, a superstar who works mainly in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films. This actress married a man 12 years older than her but later got divorced due to differences. The actress we are talking about today is Amala Paul. Born in 1991, Amala Paul made her acting debut in the Malayalam film 'Neelathamara' (2009). Amala Paul made her Hindi acting debut with the film 'Bholaa' in 2023. She had a special appearance in the film that starred superstar Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

Amala had changed her on-screen name to Anakha, at director Samy's insistence but after the failure of her 2011 film 'Sindhu Samaveli', she reverted to her birth name. 

Early in her career, Amala Paul, in 2011, was working on 'Deiva Thirumagal' when she was romantically linked to director AL Vijay. The pair initially denied dating each other but in June 2014 at Mayor Ramanathan Chettiar Hall, Chennai, AL Vijay, and Amala Paul got married.  

In 2016, Amala and Vijay filed for a divorce due to a disagreement between her and her in-laws on continuing her acting career. The divorce was finalised in 2017. 

In November 2023, Amala Paul remarried for the second time. Amala Paul is currently married to Jagat Desai who is reportedly a Tourism and hospitality professional. The couple is also expecting their first child this year. Amala Paula also often shares photos of her baby bump on social media. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mark Zuckerberg, with Rs 1458380 crore net worth, left in awe by Anant Ambani’s watch, says ‘I never really...'

Mukesh Ambani backed smart city near Delhi-NCR to host weapon plant, to help Indian Army with…

Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: 5 expensive services provided by Mukesh Ambani to guests

Meet Nayanthara, Taapsee's hero, who worked as delivery boy during struggle, did iconic TV show, got first film at 32

Meet Mughal King whose one decision destroyed India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE