Meet actress who did superhit film with Salman, quit acting after many flop films, converted to Islam for love, she is..

Ayesha Takia married her boyfriend Farhan Azmi; a restaurateur, and son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, in 2009, at the age of 23. She changed her last name to Takia Azmi after marriage and converted to Islam.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

Many actors in the film industry make their debut in Bollywood, work in superhit films but then quit acting either for personal reasons or after a series of flop films. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who worked in many hit films and starred alongside superstars like Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn. But, her career went downhill after a few flop films and she got married and quit acting. 

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Ayesha Takia who made her debut in 2004 with the 'Taarzan: The Wonder Car'. She then appeared in several successful films including 'Socha Na Tha' (2005), 'Salaam-E-Ishq' (2007), 'Wanted' (2009), and 'Paathshaala' (2010). 

Ayesha Takia first gained recognition as a model when she performed in Falguni Pathak's music video 'Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye' at the age of 14 in 2000. However, Ayesha Takia shot to immense fame when she starred opposite Salman Khan in 'Wanted'. The film became one of the highest-grossing films of 2009, as well as Ayesha Takia's biggest commercial success to date. 

Her last release was a film titled 'Mod', which met with a poor response. After this, Ayesha Takia quit acting to focus on her family and personal life. 

Ayesha Takia married her boyfriend Farhan Azmi; a restaurateur, and son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, in 2009, at the age of 23. She changed her last name to Takia Azmi after marriage and converted to Islam. The couple welcomed a son soon after their marriage.

In April 2014, Ayesha denounced her father-in-law, the Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Azmi, for saying that rape victims should also be punished.

Ayesha Takia currently lives in Goa and helps her husband with his business ventures. She is happy with her life away from the glamour world and if often spotted with her family. 

