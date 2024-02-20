Meet actor who gave many superhit films, quit acting after many flop films, is married to a star, one decision changed..

After appearing in over 30 Bollywood films when Sumeet Saigal could not succeed as a hero, he quit the world of glitz and glamour. His last release was in 1995. The name of the film was 'Saajan Ki Baahon Mein'.

Today, we will talk about an actor who was active in the Bollywood film industry from 1987 to 1995. He appeared in more than 30 films and while he could not be successful in his acting career, the decision he took after that proved to be extremely lucky for him. The actor we are talking about is Sumeet Saigal.

Sumeet Saigal's real-life story is no less than that of a film. He worked in many films throughout his career but Sumeet Saigal failed to succeed as an actor. Sumeet Saigal made his debut in 1987 with the film 'Imaandaar'.

He worked in many films till 1995 but after that, he quit acting and invested his time and resources in something else.

According to media reports, in the meantime, wedding Sumeet Saigal started getting closer to Tabu's sister Farah Naaz, after which Sumeet's first wife Shaheen Banu divorced him.

As soon as Shaheen Banu divorced Sumeet, he married Farah Naaz. This was also the second marriage of Farah Naaz as before marrying Sumeet, Farah Naaz was married to Vindu Dara Singh.

Sumeet's fortunes changed when after quitting acting, he tried his hand in production. He formed a company named Sumeet Arts, which started dubbing films of other languages in Hindi.

This company of Sumeet Saigal took him to the heights of success in a few years and he became rich.

Sumeet Saigal got so much work through this company that he started investing money in Bollywood films. These days Sumeet is managing a company worth crores with his second wife Farah Naaz.

