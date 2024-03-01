Meet actress who worked with Aamir, Rajinikanth, Rekha, quit acting at peak of career due to shocking incident, now..

Some of Archana Joglekar's noted films are 'Sansar' (Hindi), 'Eka Peksha Ek' (Marathi) and 'Anapekshit' (Marathi). Archana was seen working opposite Rekha, Anupam Kher, and Raj Babbar in the film Sansar.

There are many actors and actresses in the film industry who were once very popular but quit acting at the peak of their careers to live a life away from the world of glitz and glamour. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who quit the film industry at the peak of her career due to a tragic experience she faced and never returned. The actress we are talking about is Archana Joglekar who is an Indian actress and classical dancer. She was trained in Kathak by her mother, Asha Joglekar, a Kathak dancer and instructor. In 1963, her mother founded a dance school in Mumbai called Archana Nrityalaya and in 1999, Archana Joglekar opened a branch of this dance school in New Jersey, US.

Archana was always fond of acting and often used to participate in plays during her college days but she never took acting seriously.

Once an advertisement for a talent hunt was published in a Mumbai newspaper and Archana Joglekar wanted to participate in it. Archana Joglekar practiced hard for the competition and won the first prize. The judges on the panel offered her a role in a show based on her talent. In two years, the show became a hit and Archana became a household name.

Archana Joglekar made her debut with the Marathi film 'Khichdi' in which she played a supporting role. Her Hindi debut was with the film 'Mardon Mein Mard'. In her career, she has appeared in films like 'Mardanagi', 'Billu Badshah', 'Sansar', 'Baat Hai Pyar Ki', 'Aatank Hi Aatank' and 'Aag Se Khelenge'. She has also worked in serials like 'Chunauti', 'Karmabhoomi', 'Kissa Shanti Ka', and 'Phoolwanti'.

Some of her noted films are 'Sansar' (Hindi), 'Eka Peksha Ek' (Marathi) and 'Anapekshit' (Marathi). Archana was seen working opposite Rekha, Anupam Kher, and Raj Babbar in the film Sansar.

When Archana Joglekar was shooting for an Odia film in Odisha in 1997, a man tried to assault her but the actress somehow managed to escape. After this, Archana also lodged a complaint with the police, and the man was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment in 2010.

The incident changed Archana’s life forever and when she was at the peak of her career, she got married to Nirmal Mulye and shifted to the US.

Now, Archana is far away from Bollywood and passes her time by teaching dance to children at her dance school in New Jersey. Archana Joglekar is now divorced and currently lives with her son Dhruv in the US. In an earlier interview, she stated that dance is like oxygen to her and she will never be able to quit it.

READ | Meet woman who earned immense fame on TV, worked with many stars, created uproar when entered OTT because..