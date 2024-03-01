Twitter
Headlines

Good news for flat buyers in Noida, Greater Noida, flat registry begins, check details

Watch: Elders steal hearts with viral 'butterfly song' dance at old age home

Explosion at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe, injuries reported

Madgaon Express: Munna Bhaiya, Harshad Mehta, Dara unite for wild journey in Kunal Kemmu’s ‘multiverse of madness’

Meet actress who worked with Aamir, Rajinikanth, Rekha, quit acting at peak of career due to shocking incident, now..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Elders steal hearts with viral 'butterfly song' dance at old age home

Madgaon Express: Munna Bhaiya, Harshad Mehta, Dara unite for wild journey in Kunal Kemmu’s ‘multiverse of madness’

Meet actress who worked with Aamir, Rajinikanth, Rekha, quit acting at peak of career due to shocking incident, now..

8 cruelest kings of medieval India 

Meet Mughal princess who was punished for loving Hindu king

Know what is the difference between Naga and Aghori Sadhus

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: BCCI May Give Break To Many Players, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Get A Comeback Call

BCCI's Central Contract 2023-24: Ishan Kishan And Shreyas Iyer Out, Check Full List Here | Big News

Ranji Trophy 2024 Semifinal: Shreyas Iyer Named In Mumbai’s Squad For The Semifinal Vs Tamil Nadu

Madgaon Express: Munna Bhaiya, Harshad Mehta, Dara unite for wild journey in Kunal Kemmu’s ‘multiverse of madness’

Meet actress who worked with Aamir, Rajinikanth, Rekha, quit acting at peak of career due to shocking incident, now..

Meet writer who grew in poverty, danced in bars to earn a living, was pushed into prostitution, made Emraan Hashmi star

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who worked with Aamir, Rajinikanth, Rekha, quit acting at peak of career due to shocking incident, now..

Some of Archana Joglekar's noted films are 'Sansar' (Hindi), 'Eka Peksha Ek' (Marathi) and 'Anapekshit' (Marathi). Archana was seen working opposite Rekha, Anupam Kher, and Raj Babbar in the film Sansar.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 02:30 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There are many actors and actresses in the film industry who were once very popular but quit acting at the peak of their careers to live a life away from the world of glitz and glamour. Today, we will tell you about one such actress who quit the film industry at the peak of her career due to a tragic experience she faced and never returned. The actress we are talking about is Archana Joglekar who is an Indian actress and classical dancer. She was trained in Kathak by her mother, Asha Joglekar, a Kathak dancer and instructor. In 1963, her mother founded a dance school in Mumbai called Archana Nrityalaya and in 1999, Archana Joglekar opened a branch of this dance school in New Jersey, US. 

Archana was always fond of acting and often used to participate in plays during her college days but she never took acting seriously. 

Once an advertisement for a talent hunt was published in a Mumbai newspaper and Archana Joglekar wanted to participate in it. Archana Joglekar practiced hard for the competition and won the first prize. The judges on the panel offered her a role in a show based on her talent. In two years, the show became a hit and Archana became a household name. 

Archana Joglekar made her debut with the Marathi film 'Khichdi' in which she played a supporting role. Her Hindi debut was with the film 'Mardon Mein Mard'. In her career, she has appeared in films like 'Mardanagi', 'Billu Badshah', 'Sansar', 'Baat Hai Pyar Ki', 'Aatank Hi Aatank' and 'Aag Se Khelenge'. She has also worked in serials like 'Chunauti', 'Karmabhoomi', 'Kissa Shanti Ka', and 'Phoolwanti'.

Some of her noted films are 'Sansar' (Hindi), 'Eka Peksha Ek' (Marathi) and 'Anapekshit' (Marathi). Archana was seen working opposite Rekha, Anupam Kher, and Raj Babbar in the film Sansar.

When Archana Joglekar was shooting for an Odia film in Odisha in 1997, a man tried to assault her but the actress somehow managed to escape. After this, Archana also lodged a complaint with the police, and the man was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment in 2010.

The incident changed Archana’s life forever and when she was at the peak of her career, she got married to Nirmal Mulye and shifted to the US. 

Now, Archana is far away from Bollywood and passes her time by teaching dance to children at her dance school in New Jersey. Archana Joglekar is now divorced and currently lives with her son Dhruv in the US. In an earlier interview, she stated that dance is like oxygen to her and she will never be able to quit it.

READ | Meet woman who earned immense fame on TV, worked with many stars, created uproar when entered OTT because..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ratan Tata once used Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 15000 crore home to highlight disparity issue: ‘Why someone would do that…’

Did Rashmika Mandanna confirm her wedding with Vijay Deverakonda? 'Hubby like VD' reaction ignites rumours, fans react

World's most profitable film was made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed more than RRR, Animal, Jawan; began Rs 5000-crore franchise

Doctors pull out cockroach from lungs of man struggling with severe breathing issues

Made in Rs 225 crore, this film earned just Rs 45 lakh profit, star had to cut 90% fees, director quit, moved to TV

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE