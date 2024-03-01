Twitter
Meet woman who earned immense fame on TV, worked with many stars, created uproar when entered OTT because..

Ekta Kapoor comes from a famous film family. She is the daughter of legendary actor Jeetendra. She is not married but she has a son named Ravie Kapoor, who was born in January 2019 by surrogacy.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 01:18 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

In today's time, we often see actors and actresses becoming household names, widely recognised by one and all. But, there was a time when this producer was more popular than the actors she cast in her films and TV serials. This producer changed the face of television and brought about such change that even today, it is difficult to match her legacy and popularity. 

We are talking about none other than Ekta Kapoor who is a television producer, film producer, and director. She is the joint managing director and creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited, which was founded in 1994.

Ekta Kapoor comes from a famous film family. She is the daughter of legendary actor Jeetendra. Her mother is Shobha Kapoor and her brother Tusshar Kapoor is also a Bollywood actor. Ekta Kapoor is not married but she has a son named Ravie Kapoor, who was born in January 2019 by surrogacy. 

Ekta Kapoor started her career at the age of 17, interning with advertisement and feature filmmaker Kailash Surendranath. She then obtained financing from her father but she lost Rs 50 lakh (equivalent to Rs 2 crore in 2023) after her initial projects were failures. Her first success came with the 1995 sitcom, 'Hum Paanch'.

By July 2001, Ekta Kapoor was producing more than 30 hours of television shows per week. So far, Ekta Kapoor has created and produced more than 130 Indian soap operas. After establishing herself in Hindi TV serials, she began venturing into other regional languages. The 'Queen of TV' Ekta Kapoor, in 2017, launched ALTBalaji, an OTT platform to stream content. 

As popular as Ekta Kapoor's serials have been among the audience, her OTT content has been equally controversial. Many web series of Ekta Kapoor has been accused of polluting society and in this matter, the Supreme Court has also strongly reprimanded her. The Supreme Court reprimanded Ekta Kapoor's web series 'XXX' and said that this series is polluting the minds of the youth.

Despite attracting controversies and dealing with trolls, Ekta Kapoor stands tall and is considered one of the most successful businesswomen in India. She was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2020 for her work in the field of arts. Ekta Kapoor was also recently with the 2023 International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards.

