Meet actress who worked with many superstars, was slapped by Rekha on set, then disappeared from films due to..

In her career spanning many years, Aarti Chabria has worked with many leading actors. She worked with Nakul Kapoor in 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai', Akshay Kumar in 'Awara Paagal Deewana', Govinda in 'Raja Bhaiya', and Salman Khan in 'Partner'.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 10:23 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

(Aarti Chabria/Instagram)
In life and films, the process of teaching and learning always continues. Whenever a new actor enters the film industry, it is natural for them to have doubts, especially when their debut film also has a superstar in it.  Something similar happened with a new actress a few years ago on the set of a film. While shooting her first film, she got such a shock that she kept crying for hours.

The actress we are talking about today is Aarti Chabria who made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with the film 'Lajja'. This film, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, was based on women. In her debut film, Aarti Chabria shared the screen with many experienced actors such as Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Mahima Chaudhary, Sonali Bendre, Jackie Shroff, Ajay Devgan, Danny, Gulshan Grover.

In one of the scenes in the film, Rekha had to slap Aarti Chabria several times. As per news reports, Aarti Chabria had no prior knowledge about this scene. So, when this scene was shot, she was in shock. Rekha slapped her several times due to which Aarti Chabria went into deep shock.

After the scene was shot, Aarti Chabria could not shake it off for a long time and kept crying on the set. Then when Rekha and Rajkumar Santoshi explained to Aarti Chabria about the scene and the concept behind shooting it, she felt okay. 

In her career spanning many years, Aarti Chabria has worked with many leading actors. She worked with Nakul Kapoor in 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai', Akshay Kumar in 'Awara Paagal Deewana', Govinda in 'Raja Bhaiya', and Salman Khan in 'Partner'. After not succeeding in Bollywood as a leading actress, Aarti Chabria tried her luck in films in other languages, but when she did not get success there too, she distanced herself from the world of glitz and glamour. 

Today, Aarti Chabria earns crores of rupees through lifestyle and fashion videos. She got engaged to Australia-based chartered accountant Visharad Beedassy in Mauritius and married him in a private ceremony in Mumbai in 2019.

READ | Meet actress who made debut in 2005, did 46 films in 19 years, then became OTT superstar, is called..

