Meet actress who made debut in 2005, did 46 films in 19 years, then became OTT superstar, is called..

Radhika Apte began acting in theatre and made her film debut with a brief role in 'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!'. Her first lead role was in the 2009 Bengali film 'Antaheen'.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 09:32 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Today, we will tell you about an actress who is known as the queen of OTT and is 'Netflix's favourite girl'. This actress is a popular name in the film world and is well-liked by the audience for her performances. In 19 years of her career, she has worked in Hindi Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali, and English films in over 46 films. However, she could not achieve the status of being a lead actor. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, this actress turned towards OTT and earned name and fame for her artistic skills. 

The actress we are talking about today is none other than Radhika Apte. While Radhika Apte has worked in many films in her career, she is most popular for her OTT shows. She has appeared in so many series and films on Netflix that fans lovingly also call her 'Netflix's favourite girl'. Whenever a show or film has Radhika Apte as its cast member, fans assume that it would be a powerful watch, such is her stardom.

Radhika, who has been in the OTT space for almost five years, has worked in many series of various genres. Radhika has played all types of characters in films and web series. Even if a role demanded a bold scene, Radhika Apte never shied away. 

Radhika Apte, in the OTT scene, is best known for 'Sacred Games', 'Ghoul', 'OK Computer', 'Raat Akeli Hai', 'Lust Stories', 'Monica, O My Darling', and 'Made in Heaven' season 2. 

Radhika Apte began acting in theatre and made her film debut with a brief role in 'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!'. Her first lead role was in the 2009 Bengali film 'Antaheen'. 

Radhika Apte has been married to London-based musician, Benedict Taylor, since 2012.

