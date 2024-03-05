Meet actor who was born in a chawl, left engineering for Bollywood, charges Rs 20 crore for one film, is married to..

Many actors in the film industry have often shared their struggle stories including Jackie Shroff, and Manoj Bjpayee, among others. These actors, before becoming successful, struggled to even survive in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Today, we will tell you about one such actor who used to live in a chawl before he got fame and became a superstar.

The actor we are talking about is Vicky Kaushal whose career serves as an example for all. Based on hard work and struggle, Vicky Kaushal has now made his place among the top actors in the film industry. Vicky Kaushal who now charges crores of rupees for working in a film, once used to live in a chawl in Mumbai's Malad area.

Vicky Kaushal himself spoke about this in an interview. Vicky Kaushal, who now owns a luxurious 4-bedroom apartment, once said, "I was born in a 10x10 room of a chawl and we shared a common bathroom with other people in the neighborhood. My dad battled various financial mishaps for years before achieving success as a stunt director but my parents ensured that my brother and I knew all about the family's struggle."

Many people are unaware that Vicky Kaushal left his engineering background to become an actor. He always had a soft corner for the film world and when opportunity knocked on his door, Vicky Kaushal, who studied at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, left his job midway and turned to films.

Vicky Kaushal began his film career by assisting Anurag Kashyap in the crime drama 'Gangs of Wasseypur' (2012) and played minor roles in films. His first leading role was in 'Masaan' (2015).

Vicky Kaushal earned a lot of critical acclaim for his acting in films like 'Masaan' and 'Raman Raghav 2.0'. However, he gained wider recognition and a massive fan following after starring in Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' in 2018 and Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju'.

A lead role in the 2019 war film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' established Vicky Kaushal as a leading actor and won him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Vicky Kaushal is now a superstar with not 1 but 3 Rs 100 crore films at the box office.

Vicky Kaushal is married to superstar Katrina Kaif. The couple got married on December 9, 2021, in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Vicky Kaushal's estimated net worth as of 2024 is Rs 41 crore while Katrina Kaif's net worth is said to be over Rs 200 crore. According to reports, Vicky Kaushal now charges Rs 20 crore as his fee per film.

