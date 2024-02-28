Meet actor who started as waiter, quit boxing for films, had 200 hits but is forgotten, son gives Rs 300-crore hits now

This actor began as a waiter, trained as a boxer, and then appeared in over 200 hits.

To a generation of cinegoers, MB Shetty’s towering figure and large presence spelled menace. The stunt performer-turned-actor was one of the most popular villains of Bollywood in the 70s and 80s. But that is not how Shetty’s journey had begun. Coming from humble beginnings, he had roots in other industries before he made it big in films

MB Shetty’s odd jobs before beoming popular in films

Born in 1931 in Mangalore, Shetty moved to Mumbai (then Bombay) just after Partition. He began working as a waiter in Cotton Green as a teenager, following which he got into boxing and bodybuilding. His first tryst with cinema came as a fight instructor in the 1956 film Heer. The following year, he appeared on screen for the first time in Tumsa Nahin Dekha. This began his journey of villainous roles.

MB Shetty’s constant presence in blockbusters

Starting with Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Shetty began appearing in a large number of fils every year. Over the course of his career, Shetty appeared in over 700 films in Hindi and Kannada as well as other languages. These included over 200 hits, more than most heroes. His big hits included An Evening In Paris, Kalicharan, Trishul, Don, Kala Pani, etc. He became less prolific in films in the 80s as he entered his 50s. MB Shetty passed away in 1982 at the age of 51.

MB Shetty’s superstar son

MB Shetty’s legacy has been carried forward by his son – filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Like his father, Rohit started as a crew member, working in stunt teams and then as an assistant director. He then made his directorial debut with Zameen. Today, he is counted among the most successful directors of Bollywood. Many films of his routinely cross the Rs 300-crore mark at the box office.