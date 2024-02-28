Twitter
Headlines

US President Biden addresses his age criticims, turns table on Trump; says 'He's as old as I am'

Meet actor who started as waiter, quit boxing for films, had 200 hits but is forgotten, son gives Rs 300-crore hits now

Real life 12th fail IPS officer receives heartfelt tribute from village school

Bigg Boss 16-fame Abdu Rozik questioned by ED in money laundering case

Viral video: Man inks girlfriend's name inside lower lip, internet reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

US President Biden addresses his age criticims, turns table on Trump; says 'He's as old as I am'

Meet actor who started as waiter, quit boxing for films, had 200 hits but is forgotten, son gives Rs 300-crore hits now

Real life 12th fail IPS officer receives heartfelt tribute from village school

9 timesTom Hanks inspired  us with strong motivational messages

Mughal emperors with Hindu mothers

Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Karan Johar attend screening of Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

Meet actor who started as waiter, quit boxing for films, had 200 hits but is forgotten, son gives Rs 300-crore hits now

Malayalam actress Lena reveals she is married to Gaganyaan astronaut Prasanth Nair: 'Was waiting...'

Vidya Balan maintains composure as fan forces her for selfie at Pankaj Udhas' funeral, netizens ask 'is he serious'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who started as waiter, quit boxing for films, had 200 hits but is forgotten, son gives Rs 300-crore hits now

This actor began as a waiter, trained as a boxer, and then appeared in over 200 hits.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 06:43 AM IST

article-main
MB Shetty with Amitabh Bachchan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

To a generation of cinegoers, MB Shetty’s towering figure and large presence spelled menace. The stunt performer-turned-actor was one of the most popular villains of Bollywood in the 70s and 80s. But that is not how Shetty’s journey had begun. Coming from humble beginnings, he had roots in other industries before he made it big in films

MB Shetty’s odd jobs before beoming popular in films

Born in 1931 in Mangalore, Shetty moved to Mumbai (then Bombay) just after Partition. He began working as a waiter in Cotton Green as a teenager, following which he got into boxing and bodybuilding. His first tryst with cinema came as a fight instructor in the 1956 film Heer. The following year, he appeared on screen for the first time in Tumsa Nahin Dekha. This began his journey of villainous roles.

MB Shetty’s constant presence in blockbusters

Starting with Tumsa Nahin Dekha, Shetty began appearing in a large number of fils every year. Over the course of his career, Shetty appeared in over 700 films in Hindi and Kannada as well as other languages. These included over 200 hits, more than most heroes. His big hits included An Evening In Paris, Kalicharan, Trishul, Don, Kala Pani, etc. He became less prolific in films in the 80s as he entered his 50s. MB Shetty passed away in 1982 at the age of 51.

MB Shetty’s superstar son

MB Shetty’s legacy has been carried forward by his son – filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Like his father, Rohit started as a crew member, working in stunt teams and then as an assistant director. He then made his directorial debut with Zameen. Today, he is counted among the most successful directors of Bollywood. Many films of his routinely cross the Rs 300-crore mark at the box office.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP announces candidates for Delhi, Haryana; check list here

Photos of IAS officer Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi's wedding with IPS Manish Kumar go viral

REVEALED: Menu of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding function, it includes 2,500 dishes and...

Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down from payments bank board

Nilesh Kulkarni's Playbook for Enterprise Architecture Success

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE