Meet actor who got married thrice, gave no solo hits, has Rs 200 crore net worth, is married to a superstar, wife is...

Karan Singh Grover has worked in a total of 5 films in his career so far and has not given a single solo hit. His film 'Fighter', released this year, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is his first hit film.

There are many such stars in Bollywood, who may not have been successful in films as actors but still earned immense popularity. Even though this actor has failed to give any solo hits in his career, he is still popular and has a massive fan following. The actor we are talking about is none other than Karan Singh Grover, husband of Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu.

Karan Singh Grover was born in February 1982 in New Delhi in a Punjabi Sikh family. When Karan was young his family moved to Saudi Arabia. There, he completed his schooling at International Indian School, Dammam Saudi Arabia, and pursued a degree in Hotel Management from IHM Mumbai. Before entering the world of acting, Karan Singh Grover used to work as a Marketing Executive in the Sheraton Hotel in Oman.

Karan Singh Grover made his film debut in 2008 with 'Bhram'. He worked in the 2015 film 'Alone' with Bipasha Basu. Though the film was a super flop at the box office, on the sets, Karan and Bipasha fell in love and started a relationship.

Karan Singh Grover might not have enjoyed a successful career in films but he has been a superstar of the TV world. Karan Singh Grover's shows 'Dill Mill Gayye' and 'Qubool Hai' were massive hits and made him a youth icon in India.

In June 2019, Karan Singh Grover made a comeback to television after six years with 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' as Mr Rishabh Bajaj. This made him the highest-paid TV actor, as he charged 3 lakhs per day. He later quit the show.

Despite a fluctuating career, Karan Singh Grover lives a luxurious lifestyle. His estimated net worth, as per media reports, is Rs 224 crores.

As for his personal life, Karan Singh Grover is married to Bipasha Basu since 2016. The couple also a daughter named Davi Basu Singh Grover. Before getting married to Bipasha, Karan Singh Grover was married twice.

Karan married actress Shraddha Nigam in 2008. They got divorced after 10 months. He then married Jennifer Winget in April 2012. The couple separated in 2014.

