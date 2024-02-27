Meet actor who wanted to be Army officer, entered Bollywood, worked with superstars, is now king of OTT, he is..

Jaideep Ahlawat was born in Kharkara, Meham village in Haryana's Rohtak district. He did an MA in English from Maharshi Dayanand University in 2005 and then completed his acting graduation from FTII in 2008.

Many people say that the road to success is not an easy one. It is not something that comes easily. A person has to write their own story and struggle for years before becoming successful and earning a name for themselves. Today, we will talk about an actor who has appeared in many successful films and is considered a superstar of the OTT world.

The actor we are talking about is none other than Jaideep Ahlawat who charges crores of rupees and is much-loved by the audiences for his brilliant acting skills. However, there was a time when people did not recognise him and his roles were often overlooked. However, one series on OTT changed his life. It was when he played the role of Delhi Police Officer Hathi Ram Chaudhary in the web series 'Paatal Lok'.

Jaideep Ahlawat has worked in many Bollywood films but the web series 'Paatal Lok' proved to be the turning point in his career. Jaideep won the hearts of the audience by playing the character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary in 'Paatal Lok'. After this series, his luck started to shine.

Vijay Varma, Sunny Hinduja, and Rajkummar Rao were his acting mates and FTII.

Jaideep Ahlawat made his debut in 2008 with a short film titled 'Narmeen' in which he had a guest role. After this film, he starred in Ajay Devgan's film 'Aakrosh' and Akshay Kumar's film 'Khatta Meetha' released in 2010. He was also a part of Ranbir Kapoor's 2011 film 'Rockstar'.

It was in 2012 that he played the role of Shahid Khan in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. Jaideep Ahlawat did such a great job in 'Gangs of Wasseypur' that people began to notice him and his talent. However, success was still a far-fetched idea for Jaideep.

After struggling for years and working with many superstars, Jaideep got his due not from films but from web series on OTT. In 2020, he appeared in the hit web series 'Paatal Lok' on Amazon Prime Video. His character as Delhi Police Officer Hathi Ram Chaudhary was the talk of the town and Jaideep Ahlawat rose to immense fame.

Jaideep is now one of the highest-paid actors in OTT. If media reports are to be believed, Jaideep got Rs 40 lakh for the first season of 'Paatal Lok'. His salary was increased 50 times for the second season. He charged a whopping Rs 20 crore for 'Paatal Lok' season 2.

Many are unaware that Jaideep did theatre at a young age but wanted to be an Indian Army officer. However, after not clearing his SSB interviews, numerous times, he embarked on his acting journey.

