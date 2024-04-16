Made in Rs 14 crore, this superhit film started Rs 300-crore franchise, revived star kid's career, marked debut of...

Helmed by debutant director Amar Kaushik, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree grossed Rs 182 crore worldwide against its budget of Rs 14 crore. It started the horror-comedy universe and was followed by Roohi and Bhediya. Stree 2 releases in cinemas on August 31 this year.

From Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu-starrer black comedy crime thriller Andhadhun to Vidya Balan-starrer suspense thriller Kahaani, there have been low-budget Bollywood films that have earned hundreds of crores at the box office. Another addition in this list is the 2018 horror comedy Stree.

Starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles, Stree was made on the budget of just Rs 14 crore and was a massive success at the box office. The film went on to earn Rs 130 crore net in India and grossed Rs 182 crore worldwide.

Stree marked the debut of filmmaker Amar Bhediya. It revived the career of Shakti Kapoor's daughter Shraddha Kapoor, whose previous few films including Rock On 2, Ok Jaanu, Half Girlfriend, and Haseena Parker were commercial and critical failures. After the success of horror-comedy, the actress was seen in some of the biggest films in her career - Saaho, Chhichhore, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Stree was also the biggest hit of Shraddha when the film was released.





The 2018 horror comedy began the Maddock supernatural universe or Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy's universe. Stree was followed by Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Roohi and Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-Bhediya. The former, released during the second Covid-19 wave in 2021, grossed Rs 30 crore worldwide and the latter, released in 2022, grossed Rs 95 crore worldwide. Thus, the horror-comedy franchise has earned Rs 307 crore worldwide from the three films. (All box office collections are from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk).

The next film in this franchise is Stree 2. The entire Stree cast is reuniting in the much-awaited sequel, which is being directed by Amar Kaushik again. Stree 2 is one of the most-awaited releases this year and will hit cinemas worldwide on August 31, 2024, exactly six years after the first part released.

