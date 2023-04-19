'Lungi dance ki pungi baja di': Netizens react as Rakhi Sawant performs lungi dance in viral video

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Rakhi Sawant, one of the most entertaining tv actresses, often makes headlines for various reasons. Now a new video of the actress is going viral in which she can be seen performing lungi dance and netizens are reacting to it.

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. One of the social media users wrote, “Didi….….lungi dance ki pungi baja di….dimag bhannnaa jaata hai iski aisee harkatain dekh kar….” The second one said, “Iske under sach me childish harkate hai ya dikhawe ke liye karti hai.” The third one said, “Rakhi ka lungi dance nahi hai ye daram ka apman kar koi ye to batao lungi dance me lungi kis actor ne uthai thi.”

The fourth one said, “Ye urfi n rakhi ka kuch krna pdega.” The fifth person commented, “There's a difference between being an entertainer and an embarrassment... Rakhi is such a personality who should maintain the difference between the two..”

A month earlier, Rakhi Sawant told in an interview that she would never divorce her husband Adil Durrani, however, will make sure he gets punished for what he has done but now, seems like the actress has a change of plans. The actress recently stated that she is going to divorce Adil as soon as he gets out of jail.

According to a report from ETimes, Rakhi Sawant said, “Yes, I earlier said that I won't divorce Adil because I loved him very much even after he had harassed me and put me through so much trouble. In fact, when he used to fight with me, he often said he wanted a divorce because he wanted to marry again. But I never thought of divorcing him. Now after almost a month that I have been living alone, I have come to terms with the fact that there is no point in being married to this man, who does not respect me at all. So, I am going to consult my advocate and seek a divorce from him. He is in jail, so obviously, I can't divorce him now, but he will come out one day and I will do it. I want to be free and want to live a peaceful life.”

The actress further denied the allegations of all of this being a publicity stunt and said, “Has anyone gone through this? God save those women who go through such marital issues in their lives. How is it a publicity stunt? Earlier I did not feel like giving a divorce and now I do. Why is Rakhi Sawant falling for the wrong men is a question no one knows. Ritesh was also not a good choice.”

