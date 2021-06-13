Lisa Haydon's savage reply to troll who said 'it seems like you are pregnant all the time'

Lisa Haydon is pregnant for the third time and will be welcoming a baby girl with her husband Dino Lalvani anytime soon. The actor has two sons Zack and Leo. Recently, Lisa featured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar India wherein she flaunted her full-grown baby bump while posing in a bikini at the beach. She wrote, "This could very well be the grand finale of pregnancy photos on my feed for life."

One of the users asked Lisa if she likes to be pregnant all the time to which the actor had an amazing reply. The user commented, "It seems like you are pregnant all the time! Do you love being pregnant?" To which Haydon replied, "Yes I do, it's a very special time. But also no not anymore. I look forward to life after childbirth."

Earlier during an interaction with the magazine, Lisa opened up about her third pregnancy and kids stating, "Our third child-a daughter-is due to arrive on June 22, but I can already feel the contractions, so it might happen sooner. When Zack was born, Dino and I were like, ‘Where did this angel come from?’ And when Leo was born, he was a force of nature, and we were like ‘That’s our child, the other one’s an angel'."

She further said, "Zack, who is four now, is very excited about the prospect of having a little sister…I think he was a bit jealous when Leo came along, but he is now looking forward to being a big brother."