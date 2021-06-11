'I already feel contractions' Lisa Haydon reveals due date of her third baby

Actress and model Lisa Haydon who married businessman Dino Lalvani is expecting their third child and this time they are welcoming a baby girl.

“Our third child-a daughter-is due to arrive on June 22, but I can already feel the contractions, so it might happen sooner. When Zack was born, Dino and I were like, ‘Where did this angel come from?’ And when Leo was born, he was a force of nature, and we were like ‘That’s our child, the other one’s an angel'," News 18 quoted her interview with Harper’s Bazaar India.

She also added, “Zack, who is four now, is very excited about the prospect of having a little sister…I think he was a bit jealous when Leo came along, but he is now looking forward to being a big brother.

In June Lisa posed with her sons for a cover photo of Harper Bazaar India magazine. She flaunted her baby bump in a white bikini top paired with a black and white bottom wear. Zack and Leo look adorable posing with their mom.

She had shared the pictures and captioned the post as, "So proud of this little moment with allll my babies . We shot this photo first and this was the only five mins they both kept still and looked at the camera. Thank God for small mercies Thank you team @bazaarindia for your friendship and support through EVERY phase of life. And to the amazing team that pulled this off here in HK!..."

On work front, Lisa was last seen in ‘Ae Dil Hai mushkil’ and is often seen hosting reality shows.