Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan face mass rejection, exhibitors cancel more than 1000 shows?

Laal Singh Chaddha- Raksha Bandhan

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan were carrying huge expectations to revive the box office. But sadly, both films opened below expectations and the biggest trade pundits are in shock over the opening day collections. Now, as per the report of Bollywood Hungama, exhibitors across the country have decided to cancel more than 1000 shows of LSC voluntarily.

A source confirmed the news to the portal, and stated, "Both the films were released with around 10,000 shows across the country and neither of them warranted this sort of showcasing. Even on the opening day, the occupancy was as low as 10 to 12 people in maximum shows. Seeing the no-show, the exhibitors decided to reduce the showcasing of both the films on the second day to save up on the overheads and increase occupancy in the limited shows."

Even Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan box office debut has baffled exhibitors. The source further added that even Raksha Bandhan will go have to face a similar fate, and 1000 shows will get cancelled. "Neither of the films warranted such a wide release. While Laal Singh Chaddha is a wash out in the mass belts, Raksha Bandhan is facing a no-show in some multiplexes. In fact, despite the voluntary show reduction, many shows of both the films were cancelled on Friday morning due to no audience. It's a disastrous scenario on the ground."

As per the film's team, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan minted Rs 8.20 crore at the box office on its opening day. This is Akshay's lowest opening day collection when compared to his two other releases this year. Bachchhan Paandey collected Rs 13.25 crores at the box office on its opening day whereas Samrat Prithviraj minted Rs 10.70 crore on day 1 at the box office. Whereas Laal Singh Chaddha earned Rs 11.50 crores.